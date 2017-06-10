Sasha Obama Turns 16 Today, and Her Style Evolution Is Absolutely Stunning

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Grace Gavilanes
Jun 10, 2017 @ 8:15 am

The former First Family is surely celebrating this weekend, because Sasha Obama turns 16 years old today! The youngest Obama has transformed before our eyes since arriving at the White House as an energetic 7-year-old, and today she’s a bonafide style setter just like her mom.

From Urban Outfitters to American Apparel, Sasha has made pieces sell out with just one wear. Case in point: This Asos unicorn sweater that she wore in 2013 was out of inventory just hours after Sasha rocked it at a college basketball game.

From graphic sweaters to printed tights, mixed prints, and even Doc Martens, this stylish former First Daughter has proven that she’s not afraid to take a fashion risk. From her 2009 inauguration dress to her on-trend denim skirt at 2015’s Turkey Pardoning, we’re taking a look back at her standout fashion moments since setting foot in the White House.

Happy birthday, Sasha!

1 of 25 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

2008

A 7-year-old Sasha Obama looks adorable in a black dress and leggings on election night in 2008.

2 of 25 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

2009

The younger Obama sister wears a brightly colored woolen J. Crew coat to the 2009 presidential inauguration.

3 of 25 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

2010

For Michelle and Sasha Obama's trip to Spain, the First Daughter chose a yellow tutu by J. Crew and a peach tank top. She completed her whimsical look with a bracelet of faux pearls.

4 of 25 Win McNamee/Getty Images

2010

Sasha Obama sports high-tops and polka-dot leggings for the White House Easter Egg Roll.

5 of 25 JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

2009

The First Daughter opts for a bright pink ensemble and complements the hue with a silver headband and gold flats.

6 of 25 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

2012

For the final day of the Democratic National Convention in 2012, Sasha wears a printed Anthropologie frock paired with a studded yellow belt.

7 of 25 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

2012

On election night in 2012, Sasha donned a full skirt by Chris Benz and a multi-strand statement necklace.

8 of 25 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

2012

Sasha Obama is pretty in pastel during the taping of the Christmas in Washington television special in 2012.

9 of 25 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

2013

For the 2013 presidential inauguration, 12-year-old Sasha Obama wears a plum J. Crew dress.

10 of 25 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

2013

Who says you can't look chic in chilly winter weather? Sasha opts for an adorable panda-print sweater, topping off her look with chunky Doc Martens and skinny jeans.

11 of 25 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

2013

The First Daughter goes for silver lace-up oxfords from ASOS to make a style statement and welcome the official White House Christmas tree in November 2013.

12 of 25 Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty

2014

Sasha wore the perfect printed dress for a summer night at the Marine Barracks Evening Parade in D.C.

13 of 25 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

2014

The First Daughter looked elegant in a mixed media dress with a printed top and navy skirt. Her signature topknot polished off the look.

14 of 25 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2014

The First Daughter looked festive in a red velvet dress at the 2014 Christmas in Washington special at the National Building Museum.

15 of 25 YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty

2015

The youngest Obama wore a pink double-breasted coat and black riding boots after returning from Selma, Alabama for a rally with her dad.

16 of 25 Daniel Leal-Olivas/i-Images/ZUMA Wire

2015

Sasha touched down in the U.K. in a polka-dot dress, black flats, and a neat bun.

17 of 25 Yunus Kaymaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty

2015

Sasha looked all grown-up in a mint green dress and nude flats after arriving in London. The First Daughter accompanied her mom for a trip to Europe to promote her Let Girls Learn initiative.

18 of 25 Jacopo Raule/Getty

2015

Sasha arrived in Milan, Italy during her trip to Europe in a summer-ready searsucker dress. 

19 of 25 Awakening/Getty

2015

Sasha looked stunning in a square-neck white shift dress, black flats, and delicate geometrical jewelry in Venice, Italy.

20 of 25 Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

2015

The 14-year-old returned from a family vacation on Martha's Vineyard in a blue and white printed dress and lace-up peach sandals.

21 of 25 Chip Somodevilla/Getty

2015

At the 2015 Turkey Pardoning, Sasha looked on-trend in a cropped cream sweater, denim skirt, black tights, and black combat boots. She switched up her beauty look by straightening her locks and adding a pair of printed frames.

22 of 25 Europa Press via Getty

2016

Sasha looked perfectly put-together after landing in Madrid, Spain, in a pastel printed top and skirt set and platform sandals with a wood heel (shop similar here).

23 of 25 Splash News

2016

Sasha wore a thin choker, red floral dress, and black strappy sandals for an outing to the Prado museum in Madrid with her mom and sister.

24 of 25 NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

2016

The teen showed off her summer whites in a striped top, buttoned white denim skirt, and high-top Converse sneakers ($55; nordstrom.com).

25 of 25 YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty

2016

Sasha looked blissed out upon returning from summer vacation on Martha's Vineyard, wearing a printed black mini, platform wedge sandals (shop a similar pair here), and a printed backpack.

