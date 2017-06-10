Sasha Obama Turns 16 Today, and Her Style Evolution Is Absolutely Stunning

The former First Family is surely celebrating this weekend, because Sasha Obama turns 16 years old today! The youngest Obama has transformed before our eyes since arriving at the White House as an energetic 7-year-old, and today she’s a bonafide style setter just like her mom.

From Urban Outfitters to American Apparel, Sasha has made pieces sell out with just one wear. Case in point: This Asos unicorn sweater that she wore in 2013 was out of inventory just hours after Sasha rocked it at a college basketball game.

WATCH: Sasha Obama's Style Transformation

From graphic sweaters to printed tights, mixed prints, and even Doc Martens, this stylish former First Daughter has proven that she’s not afraid to take a fashion risk. From her 2009 inauguration dress to her on-trend denim skirt at 2015’s Turkey Pardoning, we’re taking a look back at her standout fashion moments since setting foot in the White House.

Happy birthday, Sasha!