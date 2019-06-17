Sasha Obama Looks Absolutely Stunning in Summer’s Trendiest Dress

Image zoom EliotPress / MEGA

I miss seeing photos of Sasha and Malia Obama on the regular. But every now and then, the former first daughters are snapped by photographers while going about their lives. This time, the paparazzi shot them while they were vacationing in Avignon, France over the weekend (casual, right?). Michelle and Barack Obama were also there, but it was their daughters' stylish summer outfits that really captured my attention.

I couldn't help but notice that Sasha, who was looking absolutely gorgeous, was dressed in a Reformation slip dress. In case you've missed it: the brand is taking over this summer. Just last week, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Alba, and Busy Philipps all stepped out wearing the trendy Lacey dress by Reformation ($248; reformation.com).

Sasha's dress is a bit more affordable, ringing up at $128. It comes in three other colorways, but the 18-year-old chose a classic brown snakeskin print. She rounded out her look with a highly-coveted Gabriela Hearst bag and proved comfort is key with white sneakers.

Image zoom EliotPress / MEGA

I can't forget to mention Malia's look, too. That backless halter, white pants, bucket bag, and her comfy, flat sandals are the recipe for a perfect summer look.