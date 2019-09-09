The One Question Sarah Jessica Parker Asks Herself Before Purchasing Clothes

Image zoom BFA

Sarah Jessica Parker is known for her impeccable style on and off camera. But believe it or not, the style icon and celebrated actress isn't spending all of her time shopping for new clothes to add to her closet. In fact, during Hyundai Presents Re:Style, the debut of Hyundai’s capsule collection with Zero + Maria Cornejo, Parker told us that there's one question that helps her make money-saving and eco-friendly decisions while shopping.

"I think about sustainability for myself and for my children — my daughters and my son," Parker exclusively tells InStyle.com. "There was a documentary I watched about three or four summers ago. It’s called The True Cost. It was really illuminating about fast fashion and how much waste we’re all creating and how much we toss." Parker actually chose a jumpsuit for the evening that has leather pockets made out of upcycled car seats from an old Hyundai.

"Almost 100 percent of my son's T-shirst are used. And he buys a lot of his items at thrift shops." The same goes for Parker's girls. "My daughters all wear hand-me-downs," she adds. "We've been passing down clothes in my family for almost three generations."

There are some exceptions to her rule. Parker explained that kid's workout pants wear out really quickly and it's tough to find secondhand options, so that's pretty much the only area that gets a pass from her.

When Parker occasionally decides to shop for herself, she always asks one very important question: "Is this a piece I want to have 10 or 15 years from now?"

As a die-hard trend lover, I confessed to Parker that's something I'm struggling with. She reassured me by adding, "It’s hard when you’re young and you want to try things (and you should), but I feel it’s as much up to the manufacturer as it is up to the consumer. I think the calendar is so fast and so much product is coming in all of the time and creating want. It’s not about necessarily changing that, but thinking what are we using to create fast fashion."