Sarah Jessica Parker Found $50 Stretchy Skinny Jeans You'll Want to Wear All Winter

I'm not sure if anyone has ever given Sarah Jessica Parker a fashion award, but damn it, the women deserves one. She's constantly serving up major style inspiration. And not all of the hero pieces in her wardrobe are expensive runway designs. Remember when she rocked the hell out of a $90 pair of sneakers? Now she's putting us up on her favorite denim brand: Level 99.

Over the years, she's worn Level 99's the Janice Ultra Skinny, the Sarah Tomboy, the Sarah Twisted Seam, and the Piper Flap Pocket Oliver Skinny Jeans. The Janice Ultra Skinny jeans typically go for $120, but we found the coveted style in Indigo for only $50 on Nordstrom Rack's website.

The brand has been a celebrity staple for years, with fans like Kendall Jenner, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, and even my queen Beyoncé.

If you're curious to see what all of the hype is about, there are more styles from the brand on sale right now. Some options are going for as low as $35, which is just unheard of, especially for a fancy, celebrity-approved denim brand.

Level 99 Janice Jeans, $50 (Originally $108)