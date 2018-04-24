Why Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Want You to Ask Her For Style Advice

When I found out that Sarah Jessica Pakrer's brand SJP Collection was launching its first bridal collection with Gilt I, literally, lost it—like, I'm pretty sure my co-workers heard me squeal when the email came through. (Sorry, guys!) But can you blame me?

Not only am I planning my own wedding, but like any fashion girl, a chance to sit down with THE Sarah Jessica Parker is beyond epic. So I gathered all of my burning fashion questions only to find out that Parker won't give "style" advice. Yep, the queen of red-carpets who can wear a sparkly heel like nobody's business had absolutely no fashion advice to share. I was dying for the actress-turned-designer to bless me with all of her fashion wisdom, but what she gave me was so much more.

"Who am I to give advice," Parker tells InStyle.com. "I'm never going to give it because my life has no application to somebody else's." Even for a confused soon-to-be-bride, Parker wouldn't give any specific tips for choosing the right wedding dress. What she did share, though, left me feeling empowered and confident in whatever decision I'll eventually make.

"Every bride has a unique experience," Parker, who walked down the aisle in a black Morgane Le Fay gown, went on to explain. "Their life informs who they are, what they want, what they can afford, what's meaningful to them ..." That's what led her to create an unconventional and modern bridal collection. The pieces were made with all types of women in mind. And Parker made sure they felt special enough to walk down the aisle in but versatile enough to wear for other special occasions, too.

Of course, Parker couldn't resist including shoes in the new bridal collection. You'll find 15 pairs, from bold, satin stilettos to sparkly flats. "Flat shoes, heels … none of that matters," Parker says. "What matters is, did you feel like yourself? Was that your experience? People should walk out of the door feeling like themselves. If you want to wear Converse high-tops, go for it! Just make sure you have the confidence to be your—freaking—self."

