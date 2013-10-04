Gravity Opens Today: See Sandra Bullock’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA, David Fisher/Rex, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Josephine Cusumano
Oct 04, 2013 @ 6:06 pm

Houston, we have a style-setter! With Sandra Bullock's new space-thriller Gravity co-starring George Clooney out in theaters today, we can't help but stay fixated on the actress's out-of-this-world red carpet looks that have made it to our Look of the Day section, almost every day. Starting with the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Bullock wowed everyone in a bold red strapless J. Mendel silk bustier gown with a high-low hem and from that moment, she set the bar for her red carpet moments. Then it was off to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival where the 48-year-old actress pulled off the color-blocking trend with a black-teal-and-pearl Narciso Rodriguez strapless frock, which according to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, "we were going to go with something different, more gown-like, but we went with this and it worked.” When it was back in the States for the New York City premiere, Bullock wore another stellar look, this time a white draped Giambattista Valli mini dress with matching black-and-white Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos. Click through our gallery to see more of Sandra’s best looks from the Gravity premieres, and be sure to catch the film in theaters nationwide right now!

MORE:
Sandra Bullock and George Clooney Premiere Gravity 
• See Sandra’s Best Looks Ever!   
• Why Sandra Bullock Is Our Style Crush

1 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Antonio Berardi

The 'Gravity' star wore a black and white Antonio Berardi strapless dress with Charlotte Olympia shoes to the USC Shoah Foundation Institute's 2013 Ambassadors for Humanity Gala. Bullock was a special guest to the event which honored the humanitarian work done by her co-star, George Clooney.
Advertisement
2 of 7 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

Giambattista Valli

Bullock wore a white draped Giambattista Valli dress to the New York City premiere of 'Gravity' at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater. The actress finished off her look with Martin Katz jewelry and black-and-white ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos.
3 of 7 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images

Roland Mouret

Bullock wore an abstract color-blocking Roland Mouret sheath dress in different hues of fuchsia, cream and black paired with nude Giuseppe Zanotti sandals for the Toronto International Film Festival 'Gravity' press conference.
Advertisement
4 of 7 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Narciso Rodriguez

Bullock attended the premiere of 'Gravity' during the Toronto International Film Festival wearing a black-teal-and-pearl Narciso Rodriguez strapless dress with Martin Katz jewelry.
Advertisement
5 of 7 REX USA/David Fisher/Rex

J. Mendel

Bullock arrived on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a fiery red strapless silk J. Mendel bustier gown with a high-low hem. She accessorized her look with Martin Katz jewelry and black Roger Vivier accessories.
Advertisement
6 of 7 Venturelli/WireImage

Alex Perry

During the 'Gravity' photo call at the Venice Film Festival, Bullock donned an Alex Perry color-blocking dress in bright pink, green and orange with nude Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Roland Mouret

For the 'Gravity' preview at the 2013 Comic-Con, Bullock chose a red and navy Roland Mouret form-fitting dress featuring an origami-inspired bodice paired with black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!