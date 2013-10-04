Gravity Opens Today: See Sandra Bullock’s Best Red Carpet Looks

Houston, we have a style-setter! With Sandra Bullock's new space-thriller Gravity co-starring George Clooney out in theaters today, we can't help but stay fixated on the actress's out-of-this-world red carpet looks that have made it to our Look of the Day section, almost every day. Starting with the 70th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Bullock wowed everyone in a bold red strapless J. Mendel silk bustier gown with a high-low hem and from that moment, she set the bar for her red carpet moments. Then it was off to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival where the 48-year-old actress pulled off the color-blocking trend with a black-teal-and-pearl Narciso Rodriguez strapless frock, which according to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart, "we were going to go with something different, more gown-like, but we went with this and it worked.” When it was back in the States for the New York City premiere, Bullock wore another stellar look, this time a white draped Giambattista Valli mini dress with matching black-and-white Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos. Click through our gallery to see more of Sandra’s best looks from the Gravity premieres, and be sure to catch the film in theaters nationwide right now!
