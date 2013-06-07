Style Crush: Samantha Barks (a.k.a. Eponine in Les Miserables)

Samantha Barks has gone from Who's That Girl to It Girl. Ever since her breakout role as Eponine in the Oscar-nominated film Les Miserables, we’ve been keeping tabs on our new favorite Brit rising style star (we'll never forget about you, Kate and Pippa). And she’s impressed, steadily. She’s perfecting both her red carpet looks (like the plunging V-neck Valentino gown she wore to the Oscars or her fuchsia Roland Mouret number) and her more casual ensembles (like in a black leather skirt and summer white Reiss LBD). Keep your eye out for more impressive looks from the 22-year-old actress, who first really hit big in England as Eponine in the Les Mis production on London’s West End. Lately, she’s attending more events on the arm of fashion model boyfriend David Gandy and her second feature film The Christmas Candle with Susan Boyle, is due out this year. Click to see some of her best looks yet.

