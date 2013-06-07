Style Crush: Samantha Barks (a.k.a. Eponine in Les Miserables)

Rex (3); INFphotos
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jun 07, 2013 @ 3:55 pm

Samantha Barks has gone from Who's That Girl to It Girl. Ever since her breakout role as Eponine in the Oscar-nominated film Les Miserables, we’ve been keeping tabs on our new favorite Brit rising style star (we'll never forget about you, Kate and Pippa). And she’s impressed, steadily. She’s perfecting both her red carpet looks (like the plunging V-neck Valentino gown she wore to the Oscars or her fuchsia Roland Mouret number) and her more casual ensembles (like in a black leather skirt and summer white Reiss LBD). Keep your eye out for more impressive looks from the 22-year-old actress, who first really hit big in England as Eponine in the Les Mis production on London’s West End. Lately, she’s attending more events on the arm of fashion model boyfriend David Gandy and her second feature film The Christmas Candle with Susan Boyle, is due out this year. Click to see some of her best looks yet.

Anne Hathaway's Fashion Tribute to Les Mis
Les Miserables Performed at the Oscars
All About Les Mis Star Eddie Redmayne

1 of 16 Darren Gerrish/WireImage

June 5, 2013

in a white lacy sheath, bow-topped heels, and Pomellato earrings at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition in London.
2 of 16 David Fisher/Rex / Rex USA

June 4, 2013

in Roland Mouret at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in London.
3 of 16 bauergriffinonline

June 1, 2013

in Antonio Berardi at the 2013 Investec Derby in Epsom, England.
4 of 16 XPOSUREPHOTOS

May 31, 2013

in a LWD by Reiss leaving London nightclub Mahiki.
5 of 16 Stephen Coke/Rex / Rex USA

May 22, 2013

wore a Reiss cocktail dress at the Vince Camuto store opening in London.
6 of 16 PA PHOTOS /LANDOV

May 17, 2013

in Christian Dior at the 66th International Cannes Film Festival in France.
7 of 16 Famous/ACE/INFphoto

April 18, 2013

at the London premiere of Iron Man 3.
8 of 16 AP Images

March 24, 2013

in Celia Kritharioti at the 2013 Jameson Empire Awards in London.
9 of 16 XPOSUREPHOTOS

March 15, 2013

at the Dior and Harrods collaboration party.
10 of 16 Rex Features/Startraksphoto

February 27, 2013

in chic separates at London's Heathrow Airport.
11 of 16 Vince Flores / AFF-USA

February 24, 2013

in an embellished gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
12 of 16 Stewart Cook/Rex / Rex USA

February 24, 2013

in Valentino and a House of Waris for Forvermark pendant at the 85th Annual Academy Awards.
13 of 16 Nina Prommer/Patrick McMullan/Sipa USA

February 23, 2013

in a sequined cocktail dress for the pre-Oscar charity brunch hosted by Montblanc and UNICEF.
14 of 16 Landmark / PR Photos

February 11, 2013

in a full-skirted cocktail dress at the 2013 Elle Style Awards, where she sang a rendition of "On My Own."
15 of 16 Can Nguyen / Capital Pictures / Retna Ltd.

February 10, 2013

in Celia Kritharioti at the 2013 BAFTA awards in London, England.
16 of 16 Stephen Lock/i-Images/ZUMAPRESS

January 20, 2013

in Roland Mouret at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards in London.

