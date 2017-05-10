Hurry! These New Arrivals at Saks Off 5th Are 70% Off

Mark Kauzlarich/Getty
Alexis Bennett
May 10, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

If you're in need of a pick-me-up to help you push through the week, look no further. A bunch of designer duds just landed on Saks Off 5th's website, and they are already marked down, up to 70 percent off. That means you don't need to enter a promo code or sign up for any annoying emails to start saving on clothes that will make heads turn.

VIDEO: Right Now Is the Best Time to Buy Boots and Coats

 

So you can indulge in a little retail therapy without feeling guilty. Grab something special to wear for brunch or pickup something cute for a friend. Our roundup of the best new arrivals below will jumpstart your search.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Romana Silk One-Shoulder Top

Joie $60 (Originally $178) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Varah Knit Fringed Skirt

BCBG Max Azria $90 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Rome Organza V-Wire Dress

Nicholas $274 (Originally $685) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Serge Cropped Flared Pants

Cinq a Sept $146 (Originally $365) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Cotton Shirt Sleeve Button-Front Shirt

Kenzo $138 (Originally $345) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

9927 Talya Frayed Denim Top

J Brand Denim $50 (Originally $178) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Cropped Bell-Sleeve Top

Kendall + Kylie $70 (Originally $138) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!