Discount Store Saks Off 5th Has a Huge Collection of Hermès Bags Online

If you're a serious shopper, you probably already knew that Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th is notorious for dropping prices on big name designers. Where else can you find Stuart Weitzman boots and Balenciaga pieces with major price cuts? Off 5th, of course. It' no doubt the perfect place for finding those hard-to-find luxury deals. But did you know that you could cop a Hermès bag from the discount site? Yes, it's true.

We're talking about the most-coveted handbags—like the timeless Kelly and the celebrity-approved Birkin. You can't even get those coveted handbags from the Hermès website. But somehow Off 5th managed to secure the lust-worthy pieces. We are not asking questions. Instead, let's just consider it a gift from the fashion gods and shop our favorite pieces below.

