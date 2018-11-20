Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Are on Major Sale at Saks Right Now

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday deals are starting to roll in early. So we aren't wasting any time adding to cart.

Last year, Saks Fifth Avenue offered up to $150 off of designer denim prices. Don't pout if you missed out, because Black Friday 2018 deals are kicking off today, Nov 20. That means you can take the price way down on the same exact jeans that Meghan Markle loves to wear — a pair by Mother Denim that starts at $228 (saks.com).

You'll also find celebrity-favorites from Frame Denim ($129; saks.com), which you've probably seen on stars like Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid.

Image zoom Josiah Kamau $174 with the discount SHOP IT

And it's not all basic blue denim pieces. The discount is good on fancy metallic options, funky embellished pieces, and animal print designs.

So how exactly does the discount work? The more you spend, the more you save. Take $25 off of any denim purchase, $75 off of a $300+ purchase, and $150 off of a $500+ purchase. Just make sure you use the code "DENIM2018" before the discount ends on Nov 25.

Last year, the luxury retailer also gave shoppers $75 gift cards after completing a $150 purchase. So we've got our fingers crossed in hopes that this year's deals we'll be just as epic.

And don't forget about the sister site, Saks Off 5th. It's already offering up to 85 percent off over 2,000 styles — like this emerald green faux fur jacket that's marked all the way down to $50 — and you can use code "DESIGNER" to score an extra 30 percent off select styles.

VIDEO: A 12-Month Guide to What's on Sale

Stay tuned and bookmark this page as we'll be updating it with the 2018 Black Friday deals as soon as they drop.