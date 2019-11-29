Saks Fifth Avenue's Denim Sale Has Designer Jeans for Less Than $92

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Saks Fifth Avenue is not holding back this Black Friday. The high-end retailer just released some amazing deals in honor of the shopping holiday, and to be completely transparent, I couldn't even write this post before grabbing something for myself.

First of all, there are markdowns happening at Saks Fifth Avenue in all departments, from apparel to handbags to shoes. But the deals that will really have you ready to check out are in the denim department.

Several styles are already drastically marked down with no promo code needed — like the classic Paige Genevieve jeans Penelope Cruz and Bella Hadid have. Those were originally $229 and are only 92 bucks right now.

You can add those to your cart and grab something else because Saks Fifth Avenue is giving shoppers a $75 gift card when you spend $150 and use the promo code THANKS19SF before checking out. Move fast because that promo code expires at midnight on November 29.

That's not the only way to save at Saks Fifth Avenue this Black Friday. If you want more designer jeans for less, use the promo code Denim19SF before checking out. You'll get $25 off of an eligible denim purchase of $150 or more, $75 off of $300 or more, and $150 off of $500 or more. There is a lot to choose from in the denim sale. Some of the designers that are participating include 3x1, 7 For All Mankind, Alice + Olivia Jeans, Current/Elliott, Frame, J Brand, Joe's, Ksubi, MOTHER, Paige Jeans, R13, Re/Done, and Rag & Bone just to name a few.

The denim promo code will work until the end of December 1, but in order to avoid the dreaded sold-out sign, I wouldn't wait until the last minute.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Paige Genevieve Jeans, $92 (originally $229); saks.com.