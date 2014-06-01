In Honor of the Altuzarra for Target Collaboration, See the Designer's Most Memorable Red-Carpet Looks

We were so excited when the news broke last week that Joseph Altuzarra is next in line to create a collection for Target. The limited-edition collection is set to hit stores this September and we can't wait to see what Altuzarra has in store for us.

Joseph Altuzarra is consistent with his craftsmanship. His designs always strike the perfect balance between American ease and French sophistication. And he never fails to bring unexpected, chic elements, like spangles that swing from draped dresses and plunging necklines teamed with up-to-there slits that somehow maintain that desired ladylike look.

And celebrities love his designs just as much as we do, including Rihanna and Kate Bosworth (pictured, above). Their unique style choices tend to fall on complete opposite ends of the spectrum, yet both of the stars pulled off Altuzarra looks that were styled as shown on the runway—proving that Altuzarra's designs are fit for every woman. In other words, you can certainly count on falling for a piece from the designer's capsule collection for Target.

We'll just have to wait and see what the designer will deliver to Target, but in the meantime, get excited and browse through the gallery to see celebs who rocked straight-off-the-runway looks from Altuzarra's most memorable collections.