In Honor of the Altuzarra for Target Collaboration, See the Designer's Most Memorable Red-Carpet Looks

We were so excited when the news broke last week that Joseph Altuzarra is next in line to create a collection for Target. The limited-edition collection is set to hit stores this September and we can't wait to see what Altuzarra has in store for us.

Joseph Altuzarra is consistent with his craftsmanship. His designs always strike the perfect balance between American ease and French sophistication. And he never fails to bring unexpected, chic elements, like spangles that swing from draped dresses and plunging necklines teamed with up-to-there slits that somehow maintain that desired ladylike look.

And celebrities love his designs just as much as we do, including Rihanna and Kate Bosworth (pictured, above). Their unique style choices tend to fall on complete opposite ends of the spectrum, yet both of the stars pulled off Altuzarra looks that were styled as shown on the runway—proving that Altuzarra's designs are fit for every woman. In other words, you can certainly count on falling for a piece from the designer's capsule collection for Target.

We'll just have to wait and see what the designer will deliver to Target, but in the meantime, get excited and browse through the gallery to see celebs who rocked straight-off-the-runway looks from Altuzarra's most memorable collections.

Rihanna

Rihanna recreated the first look from Altuzarra's Spring 2014 collection for a MAC-hosted event. The singer worked the high slit and barely-buttoned up top and completed her look with lace-up shoes.
Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth arrived at the 2012 CFDA Awards in a draped and spangled design from Altuzarra's Fall 2012 collection.
Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts wore a strapless dress from the designer's Fall 2014 collection to a Bulgari event. The actress accessorized the color-pop dress with a statement necklace, pointy-toe pumps, and a simple clutch.
Allison Williams

Allison Williams showed her love for Altuzarra's designs when she arrived at the Girls season two premiere in a Spring 2013 gold-embellished LBD.
Jessica Paré

Jessica Paré attended the Style Awards in New York City in a Fall 2013 Altuzarra dress with oversize metal buttons and a ladylike slit. Paré's red pout and pointy-pumps added to her svelte look.
Elizabeth Olsen

For the Oldboy screening in New York City, Elizabeth Olsen worked a metallic jacket and white draped dress from Altuzarra's Spring 2014 collection. The actress followed the runway look's lead and simply accessorized with black pointy-toe pumps.
Michelle Dockery

Michelle Dockery gave Altuzarra's Pre-Fall 2014 double-plaid sheath a go at the Audi-hosted Golden Globes celebration in Los Angeles. The actress picked up the bright tones in her dress by accessorizing with yellow pointy-toe pumps and a red-orange clutch.
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman worked an all-white ensemble at the Grace of Monaco photocall in Cannes, France. The actress looked as polished as can be in an Altuzarra Fall 2014 crepe dress.

