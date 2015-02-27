Designer: Prada

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

What was it like: Miuccia Prada has truly outdone herself. For fall/winter 2015, the designer tackled the '50s and '60s with an impeccable lineup of pantsuits, skirt sets, and dresses that was rather modest and demure, but with none of the prissiness. Instead, there was a cooler, edgier modern-day streak, with high-tech neoprene fabrics, interesting layers, and off-beat color combos.

Why we love this collection: The whole show was executed to a T without so much as a strand of hair out of place (which gave off some serious Stepford Wives-esque vibes), but it was a collection that embodied womanhood in its entirety, with the right blend of delicacy and fierce independence. Neckties accompanied sweet pastel suits, bows accented tweedy sets, and bold wavy plasticky coats injected playfulness to otherwise serious undertones. And it was the accessories that tied the whole thing together, like the bicep-length opera gloves, floral brooches, and metallic stacked Mary Janes.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Prada