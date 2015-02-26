Designer: Gucci

Season: Fall/winter 2015

Location: Milan

Notable guests: Salma Hayek

What was it like: It was a completely different look for Gucci, with creative director Allesandro Michele now at the helm. The usual runway scenario took a different turn, with the audience in the center of the room on risers, while models walked the outskirts--the exact opposite of the habitual fashion show runway scenario.

Why we love this collection: As InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson notes, the collection was a "flash of excitement and energy that has long been missing in the city." This took form in washed silk dresses with tiers of ruffles to oddly creased floral-print suits which lead us to believe the following is true: the Contemporary is indeed the Untimely at Gucci these days.

PHOTOS: Runway Looks We Love: Gucci