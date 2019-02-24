The Most Over-the-Top Oscars Dresses Included This One Detail

By Alexis Bennett
Feb 24, 2019 @ 12:15 pm
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

When you're stepping out on the Oscars red carpet, what's the best way to make a statement? Wear something bold, of course. This year, the biggest statement-making trend was ruffles.

They were layered on skirts, attached to shoulders, and trimmed around turtlenecks. Many came in shades of pink, from Gemma Chan's neon Valentino gown to Maya Rudolph's bubblegum Giambattista Valli number.

Click through to see exactly how our favorite stars took on the ruffle trend at the 2019 Oscars.

VIDEO: See Every Glamorous Look on the Oscars Red Carpet

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Jennifer Hudson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement

2 of 9

Maya Rudolph

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

3 of 9

Kacey Musgraves

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Advertisement

4 of 9

Tessa Thompson

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

5 of 9

Hannah Beachler

MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

6 of 9

Shangela

Rick Rowell/Getty Images
Advertisement

7 of 9

Linda Cardellini

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

8 of 9

Marina de Tavira

Rick Rowell/Getty Images
Replay gallery

Share the gallery

Up Next

Advertisement