The Most Over-the-Top Oscars Dresses Included This One Detail
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
When you're stepping out on the Oscars red carpet, what's the best way to make a statement? Wear something bold, of course. This year, the biggest statement-making trend was ruffles.
They were layered on skirts, attached to shoulders, and trimmed around turtlenecks. Many came in shades of pink, from Gemma Chan's neon Valentino gown to Maya Rudolph's bubblegum Giambattista Valli number.
Click through to see exactly how our favorite stars took on the ruffle trend at the 2019 Oscars.
VIDEO: See Every Glamorous Look on the Oscars Red Carpet
Jennifer Hudson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
Rick Rowell/Getty Images
Hannah Beachler
MARK RALSTON/Getty Images
Shangela
Rick Rowell/Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
Rick Rowell/Getty Images
Marina de Tavira
Rick Rowell/Getty Images