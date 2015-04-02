Ruffled Tops

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 12:42 pm
Rihanna, Thomas Wylde, Ruffled Tops, the look, celebrity trends
pinterest
Ruffled Tops
Rihanna in Thomas Wylde
George Pimentel/WireImage
Carrie Underwood, Bebe, Ruffled Tops, The Look, celebrity trends
pinterest
Ruffled Tops
Carrie Underwood in Bebe
Frederick Breedon/WireImage
Victoria Beckham, Ana Sekularac, Ruffled Tops, The Look, celebrity trends
pinterest
Ruffled Tops
Victoria Beckham in Ana Sekularac
Daniel Deme/WENN
Michelle Monaghan, Bill Blass, Ruffled Tops, The Look, celebrity trends
pinterest
Ruffled Tops
Michelle Monaghan in Bill Blass
Fame Pictures
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 George Pimentel/WireImage

Ruffled Tops

Rihanna in Thomas Wylde
Advertisement
2 of 4 Frederick Breedon/WireImage

Ruffled Tops

Carrie Underwood in Bebe
3 of 4 Daniel Deme/WENN

Ruffled Tops

Victoria Beckham in Ana Sekularac
Advertisement
4 of 4 Fame Pictures

Ruffled Tops

Michelle Monaghan in Bill Blass

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!