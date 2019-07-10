Hailey Baldwin and Roxy Are Bringing Back Late-'90s Surfer Style

Image zoom Courtesy

The surfer trend is taking over runways, with Prada, Dior, and Stella McCartney indulging in the tropical look. But brands like Roxy have been true to the surfer lifestyle since day one.

Roxy brought together real-life BFFs Hailey Baldwin and Kelia Moniz once again for the second season of its Roxy Sister collection. Moniz is a badass pro surfer, who, by the way, has two world championship titles under her belt. And Hailey, as if you didn't already know, is a fashion model, so the line is the perfect marriage of the duo's passions.

"I love any chance to work with one of my best friends, Kelia Moniz, it's always so much fun," Baldwin says. "This second collection is full of amazing pieces that I'm so glad to have been a part of creating with my Roxy family."

The first season of Roxy Sister launched back in March, and the second wave, which is filled white and navy neutrals and pops of coral, will officially hit stores on July 17 and is all under $100. There's no need to own a surfboard or even know how to swim to wear this collection. It's all grown up, and includes a polished blazer, sophisticated sweater, and classic tees.

"The first collection had more pink and was a bit more Roxy girl, but this one has a modern-girl look to it," Moniz says. "More grown up." We can totally picture Baldwin styling some of the swimsuits as bodsysuits or grabbing the pullover in an extra-large size and wearing it with fancy boots.

VIDEO: Press Play to See Hailey and Kelia in the Second Season's Campain

While the newest pieces definitely can be incorporated into any street style outfit, the swimsuits were still created with pro athletes in mind. "You can surf in everything, and I really wanted to make sure we achieved that because even though Hailey is not a surfer, I am," Moniz explains. "I wanted to keep the authenticity because we are a brand who does surf. And I think you can easily surf in every piece, but you can also rock it out at the beach and not get crazy tan lines."

Whether you're trying to catch some waves in style or just need an easy way to test out the surfer trend, this collection checks all of the boxes. Press play above to see Hailey and Kelia in action in the designs and scroll on for the campaign images.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy