Rosettes

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 5:10 pm
Keira Knightley, gown, Rodarte, trends
Rosettes
Keira Knightley in Rodarte
Dave M. Benett/Getty
Rosettes
Rosettes
Sarah Chalke in Monique Lhuillier
Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Kate Bosworth, Alice + Olivia, trend, dress
Rosettes
Kate Bosworth in Alice + Olivia
Owen Beiny/WENN
LeAnn Rimes, Monique Lhuillier, rosettes, trend, dress
Rosettes
LeAnn Rimes in Monique Lhuillier
Jason Kempin/FilmMagic
1 of 5

