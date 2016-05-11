7 Rosé-Colored Fashion Pieces and Their Perfect Wine Pairings to Get You in the Mood for Summer

For people who know me well, I've been willing rosé season for a while. Memorial Day (and the official kickoff of summer) may be 19 days away, but I probably didn't stop drinking the light wine from last Labor Day. Maybe I'm biased toward the charming pink color, or perhaps, it's the fresh taste (no matter if it's sweet or dry) that instantly transports me to sunnier days, but I do consider it my summer water. Now, since I work in fashion, I couldn't help but notice the bevy of blush-colored ready-to-wear pieces and accessories that have popped up this season (Gucci, anyone?), making it easier and easier to match my beverage to my outfit (yes, people really do do that). So, ahead, 7 to-die-for fashion items and their rosé complement to indulge in this summer.