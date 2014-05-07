Rose Byrne's Red Carpet Style

Kelsey Glein
May 07, 2014 @ 10:45 am
<p>In&nbsp;Thakoon, 2016</p>
In Thakoon, 2016

Byrne wore a black Thakoon dress with red sequins to the 2016 Tony Awards and accessorized the look with an Edie Parker clutch.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>In Valentino, 2016</p>
In Valentino, 2016

Byrne attended the X-Men Apocalypse screening in a whimsical star-print Valentino gown that she styled with Atelier Swarovski jewelry and classic black pumps.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
<p>In Derek Lam, 2016</p>
In Derek Lam, 2016

The actress stunned at the premiere of The Meddler during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in a blue beaded crochet embroidered Derek Lam dress, complete with David Webb ring, Teijen earrings, a sapphire box clutch, and gold pumps.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
rose byrne
In Delpozo, 2015

The actress attended the 2015 Tony Awards in a red Delpozo gown with a floor-length zipper.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rose Byrne in Victoria Beckham
In Victoria Beckham, 2015

Byrne balanced a menswear-inspired outfit with feminine details at a dinner for the designer, where she styled her tux blazer with a black silk blouse and tapered navy trousers. 

Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Rose Byrne in pink Calvin Klein dress
In Calvin Klein Collection, 2013

"Flawless," said Calvin Klein Collection's Francisco Costa about Byrne's Emmys look. "The silk crêpe wrap halter top is sexy, while the soft petal-pink hue and floor-length skirt lend elegance."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rose Byrne wearing ocean print dress by Dion Lee
In Dion Lee, 2013

In her hometown of Sydney, she chose a dress with a water-inspired print by Aussie Dion Lee. "Rose has an adventurous style that always stays polished," said Lee.

Don Arnold/Getty Images
Rose Byrne wearing white sequin v-neck jumpsuit
In Elie Saab Haute Couture, 2012

"Rose said, 'What do you think about me wearing pants?'" says her stylist Penny Lovell of the embroidered wool jumpsuit Byrne wore to the SAG Awards, where Bridesmaids was nominated for best cast. "Rose throws me ideas and I translate them."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Rose Byrne wearing floral long sleeve dress with sheer panels
In Erdem, 2013

The sheer panels on this Erdem creation added a twist to her otherwise feminine look at a screening of I Give It a Year. "When she goes girlie, we like it to have a tougher element too," said Lovell. "I think the balance of an outfit is really important to her."

Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto
Rose Byrne wearing silk Valentino ruffle sleeve gown with skinny belt
In Valentino, 2013

It took just two hours to quickly tailor this dreamy silk dress (a last-minute pick) before the SAG Awards, but the choice made Byrne stand out at the ceremony. "I think I'm the only one in a colorful dress!" she told InStyle.com.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rose Byrne wearing red strapless dress with gold clutch
In Jonathan Saunders, 2013

The actress selected a velvet flocked cocktail dress for a magazine awards event in N.Y.C.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Rose Byrne wearing white dress at Vanity Fair party
In Lanvin, 2013

"Everyone's jaw dropped," says Lovell of the moment Byrne slipped into this custom jersey bodysuit and silk crêpe kimono skirt. "I knew we were done."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rose Byrne wearing 60s mod-inspired dress
In Chanel, 2012

"The '60s appeal of this lambskin Chanel shift works with her mod bob and bangs," said Lovell. Iridescent tulle trim and patent leather Brian Atwood heels delivered some dazzle.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Rose Byrne wearing asymmetrical black sequin dress
In Vivienne Westwood, 2012

"I like Vivienne Westwood because her designs are avant-garde," said Byrne of the gown she wore as an Oscar presenter. The stunner, featuring around 130,000 sequins, was the first dress she'd tried on.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Rose Byrne wearing magenta dress with black trim and red clutch
In Prabal Gurung, 2011

On the way to the Bridesmaids première, the star got a text saying the red carpet was pink. "Rose just started laughing about the coincidence," says Lovell. A red Kotur clutch "kept everything a little unexpected."

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
