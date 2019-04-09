The Rodarte Collab You've Always Dreamed of is Here — And in Sizes 00-40

Image zoom Courtesy

I’ve followed the evolution of Rodarte, the high-fashion designer label from sisters Laura and Kate Mulleavy, for years now. The label quickly became a household name after designing the costumes for Black Swan, and the New Yorker once described Rodarte as “the fashion equivalent of a Basquiat...People in the know really love it, but to everyone else it’s inscrutable or a little bit ugly.”

In other words, exactly what I’m looking for in my clothing.

As much as I love the brand, though, I never thought that, at a size 22, I’d be able to wear it — the label doesn’t offer plus sizes. And as for the price point, Rodarte has only ever collaborated with a mass brand once before (Target, in 2009, and there still weren’t any plus options).

But now, that’s about to change.

On April 9, Rodarte and size-inclusive contemporary brand Universal Standard announced a collaboration that will be available in — wait for it — sizes 00-40, giving many women their first-ever chance to get a piece of the luxury label.

“This extended size range is one of our reasons for being,” Alexandra Waldman, Universal Standard co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, tells InStyle. “By collaborating with Rodarte and offering sizes 00-40, this collection is shattering that glass and allowing more women than ever before to participate, be seen, and feel recognized.”

The Rodarte x Universal Standard capsule collection includes an ornate, ruffled white blouse, floaty skirt, statement jumpsuit, and dress with ruched sleeves in varying colorways including black, white, red and rose, ranging in price from $150 to $240. It’s a departure from Universal Standard’s classic aesthetic — the brand typically focuses on producing elevated, minimalist essentials. This capsule, however, is heavily influenced by Rodarte’s ultra-feminine point of view —think lots of frilled, layered fabrics, ruching, and bows.

“The collection combines Universal Standard’s commitment to fit and quality excellence with Rodarte’s imaginative, dramatic, and whimsical aesthetic,” Waldman says. “Kate and Laura's pieces are so special, we wanted to make sure that radiates through.”

The Rodarte x Universal Standard collection is available now at UniversalStandard.com.