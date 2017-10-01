Rihanna's Red Carpet Style

She's one of the biggest stars in the world, and she plays by her own rules—especially when it comes to fashion. Rihanna is known for her fearless, edgy, and innovative style choices, and has been dressed by every major designer you'd care to name. From the street to the red carpet, we are fascinated by the Barbados-born singer's sartorial choices.

Rihanna makes an entrance with equal parts high style and high camp. “There’s such a confidence and fearlessness with her approach to dressing,” says designer Matthew Adams Dolan. “Having her support has meant the world to me.”

Take a look back at her best red carpet moments.

1 of 17 Kevin Mazur/Getty

In Ralph & Russo Couture, 2017

Rihanna stole the show at her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation. The singer wore a high-low tuxedo-inspired gown, complete with a flowing train and satin bustier; layers of Chopard jewelry, black sheer tights, and sparkling strappy heels.

2 of 17 Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, 2017

Rihanna stole the show while on the red carpet for the premiere of Valerian, wearing a pink tulle mini dress with voluminous sleeves and a gigantic tulle train. A pair of knee-high strappy sandals and pink sapphire hoop earrings by Chopard completed the fairytale look.

3 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty

In Marc Jacobs, 2016

For the 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year event, Rihanna chose a sheer, floral embroidered gown.
4 of 17 Karwai Tang/WireImage

In Armani, 2016

Rihanna chose a lavender tiered mermaid gown for the 2016 Brit Awards.

5 of 17 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Giambattista Valli, 2015

Minutes before the red carpet ended, the singer arrived to the Grammys in a show-stopping pink cupcake gown by Giambattista Valli. "She wears couture like a T-shirt," the designer tells us.

6 of 17 Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

In Guo Pei, 2015

Rihanna attends the Met Gala in Guo Pei with Cartier jewelry.

7 of 17 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani, 2015

Rihanna wore a gold Giorgio Armani tuxedo suit to the 2015 BET Awards when introducing her new music video. 

8 of 17 Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

In Fendi, 2015

The singer wore a bronze leather Fendi dress to the opening of the brand's New York flagship store in 2015.

9 of 17 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

In Zac Posen, 2015

Rihanna wore a maroon Zac Posen dress to the designer's fall 2015 runway show in New York City.

10 of 17 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

In Moschino, 2015

Rihanna wore a sequin Moschino coat with a black fur collar to the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards. 

11 of 17 Brad Barket/Getty Images

In Adam Selman, 2015

Rihanna wore a pink Adam Selman dress to the NBA All-Star Night in 2015.

12 of 17 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In Christian Dior, 2015

Rihanna attended the 2015 Los Angeles premiere of Home in a Dior pink satin dress.

13 of 17 Jun Sato/Getty Images

In Dior, 2015

She attended the Dior fall/winter 2015 repeat show in head-to-toe Dior, which consisted of an embroidered denim dress that she complemented with oversize shades, a ladylike purse, Dior Fine Jewelry, and sleek calf-high boots. 

14 of 17 Getty Images North America

In Dior, 2015

At the Tidal Launch Event, the singer styled a blue cotton jacquard Dior jacket with a matching skirt, square hoops, and white calf-high Dior boots. 

15 of 17 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In Zac Posen, 2014

The singer wore  a rose-colored Zac Posen gown to the First Annual Diamond Ball for the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2014. 

16 of 17 Mike Marsland/WireImage

In Stella McCartney, 2014

Rihanna wore a Stella McCartney tuxedo blazer as a dress to the 2014 British Fashion Awards. 

17 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Stella McCartney, 2014

At the 2014 Met Gala, the singer chose a couture Stella McCartney crop top and draped long skirt and train, which she paired with a diamond choker necklace.

