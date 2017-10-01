Rihanna's Red Carpet Style

She's one of the biggest stars in the world, and she plays by her own rules—especially when it comes to fashion. Rihanna is known for her fearless, edgy, and innovative style choices, and has been dressed by every major designer you'd care to name. From the street to the red carpet, we are fascinated by the Barbados-born singer's sartorial choices.

Rihanna makes an entrance with equal parts high style and high camp. “There’s such a confidence and fearlessness with her approach to dressing,” says designer Matthew Adams Dolan. “Having her support has meant the world to me.”

VIDEO: Style File: Rihanna's Best Red Carpet Looks

Take a look back at her best red carpet moments.