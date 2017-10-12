Get Rihanna's Off-White Outfit Before it Hits Stores

Rihanna is definitely one lucky star who's closet we'd love to raid. On Wednesday, the fashion-and-beauty mogul struck a pose for Instagram wearing a hot look from Off-White by Virgil Abloh. The outfit is the epitome of cool-girl vibes with retro-inspired voluminous details throughout the sleeves. And peep the puffer-jacket vibes along the shafts of her boots. The ensemble is an all around ten in our eyes.

But the only down side is the look is a part of Off-White's Spring 2018 collection. So we mere mortals have a few months to go before we can actually get our hands on the exact pieces. Luckily, fast-fashion brands never waste a moment cranking out the latest trends. And you'll find some pieces that include fashion-forward details that are similar to Rihanna's stylish look.

Fine-knit Turtleneck Sweater

Light-Wash Straight-Leg Jeans

Carrie Slouchy Boot

