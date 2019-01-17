Rihanna’s Reportedly Launching a Luxury Fashion Line, and I’m Starting a Go Fund Me

Image zoom Robert Kamau/Getty Images

I'm already committed to only wearing Fenty Foundation from here on out, and I just ordered some lingerie from the new Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day drop. (I mean, who could say no to 2 for $29 bras?) And now, it looks like I'll be spending an entire paycheck to get my hands on luxury sunglasses designed by Rihanna.

According to sources at Women's Wear Daily, Rihanna's working on a luxury line of products with the international conglomerate LVMH. That's major. In case you aren't familiar, LVMH stands for Louis Vuitton Moet & Hennesy, and the multi-category powerhouse owns Givenchy, Celine, and a little beauty store you may have heard of called Sephora.

But LVMH and Rihanna haven't officially put out a statement. The speculation all started on Tuesday night when Rihanna stepped out wearing one of the biggest sunglasses trends of 2019: shield shades. Fans zoomed in on the fancy frames and noticed the word "Fenty" engraved on the sides.

"It is understood her collection with LVMH will span ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, and could be released in tandem with her ninth album, expected out sometime later this year," said a WWD source.

Well, say no more. I'm already saving up for whatever you drop, Rihanna.