Shop Rihanna's New Fenty Puma Collection Before It's Sold Out Everywhere 

Getty
Kim Peiffer
Mar 30, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

Puma Fenty by Rihanna's Spring 17 Apparel Collection has finally arrived (it dropped online at SIX:02 stores at 10 a.m. this morning) and in typical Rihanna style, there’s nothing ordinary about it. The most recent duds are supposedly inspired by the romance of 18th century France with exaggerated cuts, unexpected trims, and intricate details featuring soft, neutral color palettes and unisex silhouettes.

In other words, you’ll find oversized hooded sweatshirts (that definitely double as dresses) with insanely long tassels hanging off the sleeves, lace-up tights in pale pinks and tans, and yes there’s even a cotton candy-colored fanny pack in the shape of a giant Hello Kitty-esque bow.

VIDEO: Rihanna's Beauty Transformation

 

The new Fenty PUMA by Rihanna apparel is available in select Puma retailers like SIX:02 at $80 to $240 USD. Shop it below before its gone.

1 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: zip-up jacket, $240; puma.com. Knit bra, $150; puma.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: Lace-up choker, $30; puma.com. Lace-up leggings, $140; six02.com. Crop top, $60; six02.com. Bow sneakers, $160; six02.com.

3 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: cropped top, $60; puma.com. Bow crosspack, $190; puma.com. Lace-up leggings, $140; puma.com.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: Drawstring bag, $180; puma.com. Oversized t-shirt, $110; puma.com. Lace-up leggings, $140; six02.com.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: Oversized t-shirt, $110; puma.com. Lace-up choker, $30; puma.com. '13' oversized t-shirt; puma.com.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: Sleeve tie sweatshirt; $160; puma.com.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: zip-up jacket, $240; puma.com. Knit bra, $150; puma.com. Lace-up leggings, $140; six02.com.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: Lace-up hoodie, $130; six02.com. Ruffle cropped long sleeve, $150; six02.com. Lace-up leggings, $140; six02.com. Bow crosspack, $190; puma.com. Bandana cap, $100; puma.com.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: Ruffle cropped long sleeve, $150; six02.com. Lace-up leggings, $140; puma.com.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

FENTY PUMA BY RIHANNA SPRING 2017

Shop the look: zip-up jacket, $240; puma.com. Knit bra, $150; puma.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!