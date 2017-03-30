Shop Rihanna's New Fenty Puma Collection Before It's Sold Out Everywhere 

Puma Fenty by Rihanna's Spring 17 Apparel Collection has finally arrived (it dropped online at SIX:02 stores at 10 a.m. this morning) and in typical Rihanna style, there’s nothing ordinary about it. The most recent duds are supposedly inspired by the romance of 18th century France with exaggerated cuts, unexpected trims, and intricate details featuring soft, neutral color palettes and unisex silhouettes.

In other words, you’ll find oversized hooded sweatshirts (that definitely double as dresses) with insanely long tassels hanging off the sleeves, lace-up tights in pale pinks and tans, and yes there’s even a cotton candy-colored fanny pack in the shape of a giant Hello Kitty-esque bow.

The new Fenty PUMA by Rihanna apparel is available in select Puma retailers like SIX:02 at $80 to $240 USD. Shop it below before its gone.