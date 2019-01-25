Burberry Got a Makeover, And It Looks Completely Different

Image zoom Nick Knight

Last fall, Riccardo Tisci made it clear that he was ushering in a new era for Burberry by changing the brand's iconic logo to a design by artist Peter Saville. And now, the newly appointed Chief Creative Officer, who was formerly at Givenchy, has revealed his first ad campaign for the British fashion house.

For the project, Tisci went all out: "I pulled together six photographers, all with a very different energy, experience, and point of view of the world — including British masters of photography and the next generation who have something new to say — to interpret this new Burberry era and the multigenerational men and women we speak to, all through their own unique eyes," he explained in a statement.

The campaign is a perfect marriage of Burberry's formal and refined heritage with Tisci's rebellious spirit. "They are images that have the confidence to stand on their own, but it’s when they are assembled together that they truly bring the diversity, the eclecticism, the inclusivity, and the beauty of Burberry to life," says Tisci.

Supermodels like Natalia Vodianova and Irina Shayk helped to make that vision a reality, posing in the spring/summer 2019 collection which Tisci debuted last September during London Fashion Week. "Being a part of Riccardo’s new vision for a legendary house like Burberry was really a dream come true," Shayk said. "I constantly pinch myself asking how I ever ended up being this lucky. The answer is it's due to the people who really believed in me, and Riccardo was one of the firsts. I am so happy to be the face of Burberry and to reconnect with Riccardo again."

Image zoom Danko Steiner

Image zoom Colin Dodgson for Burberry alongside 'Still Water' by artist Nic Fiddian-Green photographed by Peter Langer

Image zoom Nick Knight

Image zoom Nick Knight

Image zoom Hugo Comte

Image zoom Danko Steiner