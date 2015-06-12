13 Retro Swimwear Pieces Inspired by Vintage Photos

Andrea Cheng
Jun 12, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
<p>Shop the Icon: Marilyn Monroe, 1951</p>
Shop the Icon: Marilyn Monroe, 1951

The blonde bombshell proved that some do like it hot in a itsy-bitsy polka-dot bikini with flirty ruffled accents. Get the look: Zimmermann, $230; shopbop.com

Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Farrah Fawcett, 1976</p>
Shop the Icon: Farrah Fawcett, 1976

The Charlie's Angels star made history when she slipped on her now-famous red Norma Kamali one-piece for a poster that went on to sell more than 12 million copies (and counting). Get the look: Becca by Rebecca Virtue, $138; everythingbutwater.com

Alpha/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Ava Gardner, 1944</p>
Shop the Icon: Ava Gardner, 1944

Gardner was a picture of beachtime perfection in her printed two-piece. For a sexier take, consider lace-ups on each side instead of black panels. Get the look: Mara Hoffman, $288; shoplesnouvelles.com

Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Elizabeth Taylor, 1959</p>
Shop the Icon: Elizabeth Taylor, 1959

Easily the most memorable scene from the 1959 mystery film Suddenly, Last Summer is Taylor in her alluring white one-piece. Get the look: Solid and Striped, $148; solidandstriped.com

Courtesy Everett Collection, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Brigitte Bardot, 1965</p>
Shop the Icon: Brigitte Bardot, 1965

Ooh la la! French actress and sex symbol eschewed traditional (read: conservative) two-pieces of the time and went for a tres chic floral bikini. Get the look: Rebecca Taylor x Giejo top, $120; rebeccataylor.com. Rebecca Taylor x Giejo bottoms, $100; rebeccataylor.com

Gerard Gery/Paris Match via Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Barbara Stanwyck, 1944</p>
Shop the Icon: Barbara Stanwyck, 1944

Stanwyck was way ahead of her time and made waves with her sexy cut-out black bikini. Follow in her footsteps with a cut-out top and high-waist bottoms. Get the look: Araks bikini top, $200; araks.com. Araks high-waist bottoms, $155; araks.com

Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Natalie Wood, 1959</p>
Shop the Icon: Natalie Wood, 1959

Wood swung to the wild side with a fierce leopard print bandeau and matching high-waist bottoms. The finishing touches? A red neck scarf and a bangle. Get the look: Prism top, $78; matchesfashion.com. Prism bottoms, $115; modaoperandi.com

Emage International/Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Sally Field, 1965</p>
Shop the Icon: Sally Field, 1965

Back in the day, Field played a surfing boy-crazy teen on the sitcom Gidget. Today, we're still obsessed with her flirty yellow ruffled bikini. Get the look: H&M top, $18; hm.com. H&M bottoms, $13; hm.com

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Sophia Loren, 1965</p>
Shop the Icon: Sophia Loren, 1965

Loren was all smiles as she soaked up the sun in what can be considered as the most timeless swimsuits ever—a sleek black one-piece. Get the look: J. Crew, $125; jcrew.com

Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Janet Blair, 1950</p>
Shop the Icon: Janet Blair, 1950

The actress made a splash in her emerald green halter-neck two-piece. Do the same with a set in a sophisticated shade of olive green. Get the look: Touche top, $119; anthropologie.com. Touche bottoms, $80; anthropologie.com

Getty Images, Courtesy
Shop the Icon: Shirley MacLaine, 1955
A young MacLaine stunned at the beach in a flirty skirted one-piece that boasted ruched detailing for a slimming (read: flattering) effect. Get the look: Norma Kamali, $210; net-a-porter.com

Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Rita Hayworth, 1941</p>
Shop the Icon: Rita Hayworth, 1941

Hayworth was an icon in more ways than one, from the silver screen to the pool. Case in point: This shot of her retro white two-piece, with her striking beauty to match. Get the look: Mikoh top, $108; mikoh.com. Mikoh bottoms, $108; mikoh.com

Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection, Courtesy
<p>Shop the Icon: Barbara Laage, 1946</p>
Shop the Icon: Barbara Laage, 1946

Stripes, ahoy! Take on a nautical-inspired theme, a la Laage, with a striped bikini. Deliberately go for a mismatched look by experimenting with different colors and band widths. Get the look: Zinke top, $96; shopbop.com. New Look bottoms, $19; newlook.com

Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty, Courtesy
