13 Retro Swimwear Pieces Inspired by Vintage Photos

When we're in need of a little sartorial ingenuity, we often look to style icons of past and present for a boost of brilliance. And now, with upcoming shoreside excursions and poolside hangouts on the list of warm-weather priorities, we're taking a look back for this season's swimwear inspo.

We unearthed the best vintage photos that have earned a spot in our nostalgic swimwear lineup, which includes muses like blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe, who proved that some do like it hot when she posed in 1951 in her itsy-bitsy polka-dot bikini with ruffled accents. Then there's Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett, who made history when she slipped on her now-famous red Norma Kamali one-piece for a poster that went on to sell more than 12 million copies (and counting).

From Sally Field's ruffled yellow bikini to Elizabeth Taylor's white one-piece, shop retro suits inspired by the classics.

PHOTOS: Shop the Icon: Retro Swimwear Inspired by Vintage Photos