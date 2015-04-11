This Nude Lingerie Is Anything But Basic

This feature first appeared in the April issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download. For more stories like this, subscribe to the magazine, and find more extras from our annual color issue here.

What do you get when you mix sheer paneling and a touch of lace? One of spring's most alluring underpinnings. To choose the right shade to flatter your skin tone, costume designer Salvatore Perez recommends erring on the side of something pinkish over anything yellow so you look more glowing than sallow. And don't be afraid of a little peekaboo action under a blazer or a crisp white shirt. Unlike a red or black bra strap, "seeing some lace against your natural coloring can be more elegant than trashy," says Perez.

