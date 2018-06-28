You'll Never Guess Where We Found a Replica of Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress

The moment Meghan Markle stepped out of that Rolls-Royce Phantom at St. George's Chapel, brands from around the world rushed to create replicas of her custom Givenchy wedding day dress. I mean, can you really blame them? Claire Waight Keller is brilliant, not to mention, fans go bananas over everything that the Duchess of Sussex wears. Even we, here at InStyle, immediately scoured the internet looking for something similar and discovered a look-alike over at Nordstrom. And in record time, Floravere, a made-to-order wedding service, designed their own version and called it the M. Markle. But we never expected to find the Markle's gown on Etsy.

Yep, the website filled with clever arts and crafts and vintage finds is actually jampacked with talented dressmakers, too. StylesAfrikDesigns put together a pattern that's a spinning image of Markle's wedding day dress: the sculpted waistline, the 3/4-length sleeves, the bateau neckline. The only thing missing is that glorious floral-embroidered veil.

Oh, and we can't forget to mention the cost of the dupe. It's only $480 (yeah, a huge steal considering we're talking about bridal, people). At such a low price, it's obviously not going to be Givenchy quality. But at least you'll get the Markle "look." Now, all we need to do is find out if we can hire those adorable pageboys and flower girls for our wedding, too.