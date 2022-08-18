Remi Bader Designed Your New Favorite Fall Outfit — and It Goes Up to a 4X

If you've found yourself on the fashion side of TikTok, chances are you've come across one of Remi Bader's realistic clothing hauls. She's been brutally honest while trying on clothes, showcasing which brands are getting extended sizing right — and which aren't. All those callouts and reviews have worked in her favor: not only have brands reached out to work with the influencer on sponsored content, she's become a campaign star for Victoria's Secret PINK and, most recently, launched a Revolve collaboration called Remi x Revolve, which ranges from XXS to 4X.

"Everything has always gone up to an XL or a 31 in denim, but the stuff on Revolve's website is very much my style. My sister always wore it, but I never really could," Bader tells InStyle, explaining how the partnership came to be. She says after she called the retailer out on social media, they reached out to her right away. "I didn't really have to think twice about it. They said they wanted to do a collaboration and have been wanting to expand their sizing. That was just very exciting for me."

Remi x Revolve

Of course, Bader then had think about what she wanted to include in her much-anticipated collection. While this drop (which is hopefully the first of many) includes a mix of fall staples, Bader tells us that she really wanted to focus on pieces she personally wished she had, like gowns and faux leather blazers.

"I would say it's all pieces that I've never been able to find easily for myself — there was always something wrong with them when going up in size," she says. "Everyone's bodies are different, and this is not going to fit everyone perfectly, but I worked very hard on the sizing and the fit, and really hoping that it can accommodate a lot of people."

Daniel Yoon Courtesy of Revolve

The influencer also paid attention to price point, ensuring every item fell under $150, and since it's the first time Revolve is offering such a variety in extended sizing, she says she pushed for the site to offer up to 4X.

"When we started together and they asked, 'What do you want to go up to?' I said the largest you were able to," she says. "I know that it takes a lot of time, and effort, and money to create larger sizes, but I definitely think that it's the right thing. The majority of the brands that extend sizes — and the ones that excite me the most — go to 4X. And hopefully, if we continue working together, Revolve will expand past that."

As for Bader's favorite piece from the line, she's especially fond of the brown cutout dress, which she wore to the Remi x Revolve launch event in New York City.

"Also the duster, I think, is different and really cool," she adds. "I also love the blazer dress because it's simple, but you can dress that up or dress it down. I just love the blazer dress."

Remi Bader celebrating the launch of her Revolve collaboration in NYC. BFA

In many ways, Bader has become somewhat of a problem-solver in the fashion world. Many look to her for advice on where to shop, and she's already managed to shake up the industry and enact change when it comes to sizing. However, she isn't too overwhelmed by the pressure and is happy to take on this new role.

"I feel like my personality has always been kind of a people pleaser, which I think is a good and a bad thing," she says. "It definitely stresses me out sometimes, but I care about feedback. A lot of influencers or content creators don't take the time to respond to people or read messages and I really want to. Everyone that's been messaging me about the Revolve line, I've been responding to and answering their questions. It excites me when I'm able to give people the answers they want and I definitely think that's why I'm meant to be doing what I'm doing."

Daniel Yoon Courtesy of Revolve

Speaking of problem-solving, Bader was down to give her advice on another one: the perfect fall outfit — which, she says, you can make with pieces from her collection.

"I feel like wearing the black body suit with the duster, jeans, and black booties is a cute Remi fall look. Or even, instead of the duster, the faux leather blazer with that."