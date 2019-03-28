A Year After Its Disappearance, This Viral Plus-Size Collection Is Back for Good

Image zoom Courtesy

You may remember that Reformation dropped a plus-size line or two in the past — the brand's Ali Tate Cutler collab and the size inclusive launch of Ref jeans made headlines last year. However, the brand didn't build out its plus merchandise and provide ongoing options for plus customers — until now, that is. On March 28, Reformation announced that it will provide permanent extended sizing options, adding size 1x to 3x and 14 to 24 to its lineup.

"My biggest dream is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, so size inclusivity has always been important to us at Reformation," Yael Aflalo tells InStyle.com. "We want all women to be able to wear our clothes and feel good doing it. With that goal in mind, we're super happy to now offer a bunch of our most popular styles permanently in extended sizing."

Reformation's first permanent drop of plus-size clothes includes everything you'll need to fashionably get through spring. The label has flirty dresses, body-hugging bodysuits, and trendy skirts that'll earn you a ton of compliments.

And each month, Reformation will add even more plus-size styles to its site. Get a sneak peek at what we're coveting below and head to Reformation and Nordstrom's website to shop it all.

Reformation Carina Dress

Shop It: $218; thereformation.com.

Reformation Bardot Top

Shop It: $48; thereformation.com.

Reformation Rodin Dress

Shop It: $178; thereformation.com.