Reese Witherspoon's Customized Denim Jacket Is Surprisingly Affordable

Image zoom Shutterstock

We love a good denim jacket when the leaves start turning and the weather gets colder, but it can be hard to stand out when every other person on this earth also seems to be wearing one. Thankfully, actress, producer, and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon has a winning solution. She celebrated the wrap of her upcoming Hulu series, Little Fires Everywhere, in a customized Levi’s Ex-Boyfriend Denim Trucker Jacket that she posted all over her Instagram stories.

During the wrap party, the Little Fires Everywhere cast and crew were gifted matching jackets in the classic blue “Groovemarks” shade with the series name embroidered on the back in a black block font, plus two fire patches flanking the text.

Image zoom Instagram

Reese even ended up twinning with her co-star and fellow executive producer Kerry Washington, who also wore a denim-on-denim look with the jacket. (Canadian tuxedo? We’re here for it.)

Image zoom Instagram

Although their custom Little Fires Everywhere jackets aren’t available to shop, you can buy the same exact style and color worn by Witherspoon and Washington at Nordstrom. It’s sans patches, but the reviews section is filled with people making the case for it. Shoppers rave about the oversized — but not too oversized — fit, which is loose enough to wear a few layers underneath. (As in, it’s tailor made for this transitional fall weather.)

But hurry, the number of shoppers eyeing this denim jacket is rising by the minute, and with its under-$100 price tag and classic silhouette, we can see why.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com.