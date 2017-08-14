Here's How to Wear Red From Head to Toe Like a Style Star

Gotham/GC Images
Alexis Bennett
Aug 14, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Forget mixing prints and using the color wheel to put together a statement-making look. There's actually a much easier outfit combination, and it's just as stylish. The winning combo that style stars are into right now is head-to-toe red. It might seem like the fiery color could be a bit too jarring, but the ruby pieces actually look very romantic when paired together. The key is to mix soft, billowing fabrics with structured details. And remember less is more when it comes to accessories.

Olivia Culpo showed us how it's done while out and about in New York City. The twirl-worthy asymmetric silhouette on her dress added a soft, feminine touch to her strong, power boots. And her long scarf was the only accessory needed to pull the all-red look together.

Still not too sure how the color will look on you? Well, you should feel confident in knowing that it looks amazing up against every skin tone. Seriously, we've seen so many stars rock the look, from Lupita Nyong'o to Nicole Kidman.

VIDEO: Here's How Melania Trump Wears a Red Christian Dior Suit

In need of a bit more inspiration? Check out some of our favorite red pieces below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Bell Sleeve Poplin Top

Gibson $38 (Originally $64) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Tie-Sleeve Sweatshirt

Halogen $35 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

4 of 10 Courtesy

Tassel Earrings

Adia Kibur Accessories $40 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Texture Base Straight Leg Crop Pants

Vince Camuto $89 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Wave Miniskirt

Topshop $27 (Originally $45) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Bilal Lattice Lace Tee

Catherine Malandrino $78 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Over the knee heel boots

Mango $100 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Alexis Short-Sleeve Placement Floral Lace Top

Ella Moon $60 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Bell Sleeve Blouse

Bobeau $59 SHOP NOW

