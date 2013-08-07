Recycling Fashion: How Stars Re-Wear and Re-Style Pieces

Andrea Cheng
Aug 07, 2013

Investment pieces are meant to be worn over and over again—it’s a committed relationship, not a one-night stand. Red carpet regulars know this, too. Whether it’s glamming it up on the red carpet or simply running errands, styling some essential add-ons the right way can make them seem brand new all over again. Click through to see Olivia Palermo, Sandra Bullock and more getting some major fashion mileage out of their favorite items and get some style inspiration for your next outfit redo.

Olivia Palermo's Ivory Blazer

To walk her dog, Olivia Palermo downplayed her sleek minimalist Rebecca Minkoff blazer and matching cami with distressed denim and nude flats. A day later, she styled it up-shrugging the blazer over a lemon-hued top and a printed midi skirt.
Cat Deeley's Cut-Out Dress

It's all about the accessories. Host Cat Deeley first wore the black-and-printed Etro dress on the July 2nd episode of 'So You Think You Can Dance,' slicking back her hair, adding drop earrings and stacking bangles on both wrists. At the Young Hollywood Awards, she nixed the earrings, kept the bangles and shouldered an emerald Bulgari purse.
Jessica Alba's Black Sun Hat

A good hat can go with anything. Jessica Alba topped off her patterned Sam & Lavi maxi with a black wide-brimmed sun hat for a dual-tone ensemble. For another look, she took a more colorful route, grounding her fuchsia dress with black accessories.
Sandra Bullock's Caged Booties

Sandra Bullock’s go-to footwear during 'The Heat' premieres? These L.A.M.B. booties. She wore them first to complete her all-black monochromatic look and again to break up her cobalt blue ensemble.
Reese Witherspoon's White Bag and Neutral Sandals

Reese Witherspoon matched her white Givenchy carryall to her white jeans and slipped into go-with-everything sandals. In just mere days, she did it again, selecting shorts and swapping out the bold red tee for a blue printed top.
Olivia Palermo's Floral Belt

This accessories savant knows how to make add-ons work for her. Olivia Palermo belted her ivory Christian Dior blazer, cleverly transforming it into a top over her iridescent organza skirt. Several days later, she dressed up a white skirt with the same embellished belt.

