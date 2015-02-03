Happy Birthday, Rebel Wilson! Here's Proof That She's as Stylish as She Is Funny

Happy birthday, Rebel Wilson! The comedienne-slash-improv queen turns 29 today—and she's got a lot to celebrate. The Australian actress and writer got her start with appearances on various shows, but it wasn't until her breakout role in Bridesmaids that she garnered widespread attention for her quick wit and dry humor. Since then, she has starred in Pitch Perfect 1 and 2 (the sequel is slated to hit theaters May 15) as Fat Amy (or is it Patricia?) and in the TV series Super Fun Night as Kimmie Boubier.

But it's not just her acting chops and off-the-cuff hilarity that we love about her. Wilson has becoming something of a rising style star on the red carpet, working the angles in a range of designs that fit and flatter her every curve. And she's not one to hide behind dark shades or excess fabrics, either (yet another reason we adore her). To wit: On two separate occasions in the past couple of months, she has stolen the spotlight in one hot pink origami design and one sequined number (above). In honor of her birthday, we've compiled all her best style moments from the last two years, from red-hot sequined minis to graphic printed frocks.

