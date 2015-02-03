Happy Birthday, Rebel Wilson! Here's Proof That She's as Stylish as She Is Funny

Happy birthday, Rebel Wilson! The comedienne-slash-improv queen turns 29 today—and she's got a lot to celebrate. The Australian actress and writer got her start with appearances on various shows, but it wasn't until her breakout role in Bridesmaids that she garnered widespread attention for her quick wit and dry humor. Since then, she has starred in Pitch Perfect 1 and 2 (the sequel is slated to hit theaters May 15) as Fat Amy (or is it Patricia?) and in the TV series Super Fun Night as Kimmie Boubier.

But it's not just her acting chops and off-the-cuff hilarity that we love about her. Wilson has becoming something of a rising style star on the red carpet, working the angles in a range of designs that fit and flatter her every curve. And she's not one to hide behind dark shades or excess fabrics, either (yet another reason we adore her). To wit: On two separate occasions in the past couple of months, she has stolen the spotlight in one hot pink origami design and one sequined number (above). In honor of her birthday, we've compiled all her best style moments from the last two years, from red-hot sequined minis to graphic printed frocks.

In Asos Curve, 2014

The comedienne lit up the red carpet at the Australian premiere of Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb in a hot pink origami Asos Curve dress with asymmetric detailing. Black studded Louboutins completed her playful look.

In Asos Curve, 2014

Wilson glittered on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb in an Asos Curve v-neck dress with a high-shine sequined skirt.

In Marina Rinaldi, 2014

Wilson struck a pose at the New York premiere of Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb in a sexy plunging Marina Rinaldi LBD with a point d'esprit yoke. Statement Dannijo earrings and black L.K. Bennett pumps served as the finishing touches.

In Leona Edmiston, 2014

Wilson worked her curves at a Park Hyatt event in a plunging jade green Leona Edmiston frock with slit sleeves, complete with tan Louboutin pumps.

In Ralph Lauren, 2013

The star was positively radiant at an event celebrating her new film Super Fun Night in a plunging violet Ralph Lauren creation that she styled with Jacob & Co. jewelry, a metallic clutch, and high-shine Kenneth Cole pumps.

In Calvin Klein, 2013

Wilson hit the 2013 Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour Party in a blue curve-hugging Calvin Klein number with slimming black panels.

In Marina Rinaldi, 2013

Wilson made the case for lace, hitting the red carpet in an alluring black lace Marina Rinaldi piece that she coupled with Christian Louboutin accessories.

In a Printed Dress, 2013

Wilson showed off her dark side at the 2013 TV Upfronts Party in a black-and-white skull printed dress, off-setting the scary motif with a graphic bangle, elegant cap-toe pumps, and a bubblegum pink lip.

In Theia, 2013

Wilson epitomized elegance at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a graceful navy lace Theia creation, complete with House of Lavande jewelry, an embellished Swarovski clutch, and metallic Aldo sandals.

In Theia, 2013

The actress sizzled at the Hollywood premiere of Pain & Gain in a red-hot sequined Theia design, amping up the glam effect with a sparkly clutch, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, silver Aldo sandals, and a bold red lip to match.

In an LBD, 2013

At the Los Angeles premiere of Struck by Lightning, Wilson gave her black wrap dress a high-shine spin with a metallic pink envelope clutch and gilded peep-toe pumps.

