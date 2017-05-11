The Rebecca Minkoff Sample Sale Has Affordable Runway Pieces

RACHEL MURRAY/GETTY IMAGES
Alexis Bennett
May 11, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Runway clothing at a fraction of the price? Count us in. Until Monday, May 15, Rebecca Minkoff is hosting a sample sale, and the designer prices are reduced up to 70 percent off. So you can finally get your hands on that pretty dress you fell in love with when it came down the runway. There's also cute handbags, shoes, and other accessories in the mix.

VIDEO: Rebecca Minkoff Shares Her Motherhood Tips

 

It's totally understandable if you need a moment to catch your breath. (We're still freaking out, too.) But don't take too long. Some of the gorgeous items are already starting to sell out. So jump on it, and browse our favorite looks below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Top

Rebecca Minkoff $74 (Originally $148) SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Mini Sofia Crossbody

Rebecca Minkoff $148 (Originally $245) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Tessa Bomber

Rebecca Minkoff $164 (Originally $328) SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Twiggy Dress

Rebecca Minkoff $99 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Sequin Sweatshirt

Rebecca Minkoff $64 (Originally $128) SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Theo Coat with Fur

Rebecca Minkoff $749 (Originally $1,498) SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Julian Backpack

Rebecca Minkoff $148 (Originally $295) SHOP NOW

