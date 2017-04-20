Here's How to Get Access to Ralph Lauren's Private Sale

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Alexis Bennett
Apr 20, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

This Ralph Lauren sale is about to make your day (and your spring wardrobe). Right now on the Ralph Lauren website, there are pages and pages of clothes and accessories that are marked down, up to 40 percent off. And those low prices have been reduced across multiple labels like Polo Ralph Lauren and even Ralph Lauren Collection.

I hope you've had a moment to catch your breath because the good news doesn't stop there. From April 20 to April 27, you can enjoy an extra 15 percent off of sale items, too. All you need to join the party is the promo code "PRIVATE17."

VIDEO: Ralph Lauren Had 100,000 Orchids at His Fashion Show

 

You've only got one week to find something from the epic sale. If you're not sure where to start, we've gathered our favorite picks in the gallery below.

1 of 7

Asymmetrical Wool Blend Pant

Polo by Ralph Lauren $130 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW
2 of 7

Striped Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Lauren Ralph Lauren $109 (Originally $155) SHOP NOW
3 of 7

Wool Herringbone Blazer

Polo by Ralph Lauren $350 (Originally $598) SHOP NOW
4 of 7

Polka Dot Crepe Midi Dress

Lauren Ralph Lauren $110 (Originally $175) SHOP NOW
5 of 7

Sleeveless Sheath Dress

Lauren Ralph Lauren $110 (Originally $175) SHOP NOW
6 of 7

Floral-Print Gauze Wrap Dress

Ralph Lauren $100 (Originally $145) SHOP NOW
7 of 7

Pleated Crepe Skirt

Lauren Ralph Lauren $88 (Originally $125) SHOP NOW

