The New Clothing Line That's Redefining Girl Power

Claire Stern
Feb 09, 2016 @ 5:15 pm

Though commonly associated with academia, school uniforms have been embraced by the fashion world, too (see: Hood By Air's crisp oxfords and Thom Browne's gingham suiting). Now, former PR associate Olivia Rose Fay is bringing the trend full circle with Rallier, a new ready-to-wear label launching today that's not only inspired by prep-school attire—it provides employment for women in Kibera, Kenya and uniforms to local school girls in the region. 

In fact, Fay selected the name "Rallier" because comes from the verb "rally"as in people coming together to support a common cause. The 15-piece collection, priced from $295 to $495, includes tailored cotton one-pieces that "challenge the notion of traditional dress codes," she says. "A girl should have the uniform she needs to confidently go to school and a dress that makes her feel special." Well put. Shop our five favorites from the do-good line below. 

SASHA DRESS

JESS DRESS

LILY DRESS

JOANNA DRESS

AURORA DRESS

