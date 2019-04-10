Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies's Nordstrom Line Is Selling Out Fast

Image zoom Coliena Rentmeester

You might know Rachel Parcell from her blog Pink Peonies and her collection of feminine, lace dresses. But, as was announced at a Nordstrom Live event, Parcell's designs are now officially available for purchase in Nordstrom stores and online at Nordstrom.com on April 10.

This is major news for Parcell. Not only did the fashion lover grow up adoring Nordstrom (years ago, it made the top-ten on her list of things she's most thankful for), but — like most blogger collabs that drop on Nordstrom.com — it'll likely sell out fast and could crash the website.

Parcell's 987,000 Instagram followers will certainly be excited to shop the line, which includes a ton of floral and ruffle-trim dresses perfect for warmer weather. "For our spring collection, we wanted to create an offering that was really feminine, that was approachable, and really versatile," Parcell exclusively tells InStyle.com. "Something that they could wear with ballet flats or sandals. Also, something that they could dress up with heels and a blazer and feel really chic and wear it to work."

You'll find flirty dresses in the collection, but Parcell also ventured into the world of accessories for the first time, creating flower-shaped earrings ($39; nordstrom.com), waist-cinching belts ($65; nordstrom.com), and summery straw hats ($59; nordstrom.com). The best part? The affordable price range, starting at $26 and going up to $169.

See some of our favorite pieces below and start shopping Rachel Parcell's first exclusive collection at Nordstrom.

