17 Unforgettable Rachel Green Outfits You Could (and Should) Still Wear Today

Friends' final episode aired in 2004, but all these years later, the TV show's late '90s and early '00s looks are still completely wearable. Take Rachel Green's outfits, for instance: yes, the lovable character made her way into our hearts through witty humor and a charming personality, but it was her collection of suits from Bloomingdales, floral slip dresses, and denim staples that made her closet a fashion lover's dream.

Perhaps part of the reason we're still eyeing Rachel's outfits is due to the resurgence of Y2K style. We're constantly looking for ways to wear long socks, baby tees, platform flip flops, and plaid skirts — pieces that have managed to make their way back into our wardrobes, but have always been mainstays in Rachel's collection. Binge-watching this comfort show has proven to be a great source of fashion inspiration. We'd copy the character's looks head-to-toe if we could.