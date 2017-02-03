Quiz: Do You Know Who Designed These Famous Oscars Dresses?

Michael Buckner/Getty ; Getty (2)
We love to gawk at our favorite leading ladies in their red carpet finest on Oscar night, but who created those wave-making gowns? Test your knowledge of the designers behind the sartorial masterpieces—then enter to win your own glam getaway with InStyle's Red-Carpet Makeover Sweepstakes. One grand prize winner will win a round-trip flight to New York City, two nights in a chic hotel suite overlooking Central Park, a makeover at the InStyle offices, and a $1,000 gift card to Saks Fifth Avenue.