I Finally Tried Cashmere Joggers and Unfortunately Can Never Wear Regular Sweatpants Again

After nearly a year of living and breathing loungewear, I've grown significantly tired of marinating in the same two pairs of sweatpants every day, feeling like a shell of my pre-pandemic self. When I thought I might start wearing jeans again just to feel something, an offer to try the Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants from Quince landed in my lap. At first glance, they seemed like any other pair of lounge pants — but then I slipped them on, and realized something I hadn't before: Sweatpants can actually be special.
These ultra-soft joggers are the sophisticated version of classic sweatpants. They've suddenly taken my lazy quarantine fits up a notch, enabling me to feel and look more put-together on a regular basis. While other sweatpants are bulky and swallow my legs, these offer a sleek and chic look. They also feel so silky smooth and lightweight against my skin, I can even sleep through the night with them on. I'm already so obsessed with the black pair, it won't be long before I snag the heather grey and camel colors, too.
Unlike most cashmere, these joggers won't break the bank. Quince offers cashmere pieces at affordable prices, from my new go-to sweatpants to crew neck sweaters. Each item is made from sustainably sourced, 100 percent grade A Mongolian cashmere that not only stands on its own beautifully, but plays well with the rest of your wardrobe.
It's no surprise other people are obsessed with the joggers. Reviewers on the Quince website say they offer "luxury at a great price" and are "worth every penny."
"I've never owned a pair of 'fancy' sweatpants, but I have to say these were the best decision I've made," said one shopper. "I love how they are nice and roomy, but taper in at the bottom without an elastic."
"I'm wearing my new sweatpants now for the fourth day in a row — unheard of, even in my Covid dress code," shared another. "They are so cozy and comfortable that I don't want to wear a different pair of pants. When I go out for a walk in snowy Vermont, I simply add some long silk underwear and I'm set!"
My new favorite Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweatpants are available in three neutral colors, with sizes ranging from XS to XL for $90 each. Scoop the matching Cashmere Full-Zip Hoodie for the ultimate quarantine outfit. But hurry — these pieces have been known to sell out fairly quickly.