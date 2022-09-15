I'm Obsessed With This Leather Jacket That Should Cost Triple the Price — and It's Finally Back in Stock

Order the $150 Quince coat before it sells out again.

By Leah Groth
Published on September 15, 2022 @ 05:00AM

Quince Leather Jacket Review
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to luxurious indulgences, I've always taken a you-get-what-you-pay-for approach. A few years back, I never would have ordered an under-$100 cashmere sweater or silk dress, but my point of view has been changed after discovering Quince, a price-transparent brand that offers sustainable luxury items like cashmere, linen, and silk, at a lower price point.

Its high quality wardrobe essentials have taught me that you don't have to spend the max amount to look like you did; while I've been investing in quite a few items, by far the most valuable piece of my Quince collection is its $150 leather moto jacket. I really wanted a great leather jacket for fall, but didn't feel like dropping a cool $6,000, à la Hailey Bieber's Prada masterpiece.

After reading some reviews of Quince's leather moto, which has an estimated traditional retail price of $489, I decided to give it a whirl. I had a hard time choosing between the black and cognac, both made out of 100 percent top grain leather. I finally went with the black in large, since I'm tall.

100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Courtesy

Shop now: $150; onequince.com

100% Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Courtesy

Shop now: $150; onequince.com

I have to admit, my expectations were low when I ordered the jacket. Never in my life have I found a budget-friendly leather jacket that I would be willing to wear. However, as soon as I removed the buttery, leather coat from the bag, goosebumps literally trickled down my arm. I slipped on the sleek leather jacket and the silky lining felt so good against my skin. And the fit? Exactly how I hoped: Just roomy enough to wear with a light sweater, but slightly fitted to flatter the figure. I love all the coat details, too: There are lots of spacious pockets and stylish zippers all over, including an asymmetric zipper up the front. It also comes with a removable belt, which can be cinched to your liking. Overall, the jacket oozes luxury and looks incredibly expensive. In fact, it is a near-perfect dupe for the nearly sold out $500 Madewell moto jacket, in my opinion.

When I first tried it on for my husband, he looked a little worried. "How much of our money did you spend on that?" he asked. When I told him it was only $150 he thought I was lying — and so does everyone else. The jacket looks great with everything from casual dresses and LBDs to jeans and leggings, and I fully intend on wearing it daily once the weather cools. In fact, I am so obsessed that I now own it in cognac as well.

Here's an insider's tip: If Quince currently has the leather jacket in your size, order it ASAP. Every time there is a restock, the jacket sells out fast, because word travels quickly. For example, it recently launched a suede moto jacket and within days, all sizes were gone. And, since Quince offers free shipping and free returns, there is no risk involved in trying one out. But trust me, this is one fall essential you won't be sending back.

