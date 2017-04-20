Queen Latifah's Stylist Launches Curve Friendly Swimwear Collection with Always for Me

*/

When a famed red carpet stylist and a stylish curve-friendly fashion brand unite, you get a beautifully crafted capsule collection that's worthy of a space in your wardrobe. Timothy Snell, a celeb stylist who works with the likes of Queen Latifah and Angela Bassett, has created a collection with Always for Me that includes cool swimwear and chic sportswear.

"I used the same philosophy when designing this collection [as styling celebrities], only in this case I created it to make her feel like it's a red carpet moment every time she wears an item," says Snell. And it clearly shows. You'll find modern bikinis, wetsuits that feel fresh, and even sweatpants and shirts that can take you from the gym to brunch, or as Snell puts it, "beach to street."

Creating swimwear that makes a women feel confident in her own skin was a top priority for Snell. "Its about the fit and exposing what you're comfortable showing. When a swimsuit fits and looks amazing, it eliminates any hesitation." Snell continues "Rule of thumb: To feel confident in your choices, look for cuts that accent your best assets."

Snell has delivered a collection that does just that: highlight a woman's most beautiful features. Look out for graphic prints, bold colors, gold hardware, color blocking, and mesh.

