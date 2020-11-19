Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Aren't Giving Up On This Super Sexy '00s Trend
Are you ready to trade in your sweats for this throwback?
At this point, we've seen it all, from the questionable return of popcorn shirts to a whole lot of butt fashion. But, the rise of PVC pants in the middle of a pandemic? Yeah, that one kind of threw us for a loop (and made us question our rotation of sweats and leggings). Still, it's happening. Taking to Instagram recently, Kylie Jenner posted a picture of herself wearing an orange LaQuan Smith option, while Hailey Bieber stepped in a deep purple, latex alternative back in October. After months of comfy clothes, it's as if this super sexy, super bold, '00s trend is suddenly everywhere — and now we, too, want to invest in a pair of PVC pants.
We're aware this comeback isn't exactly new-new: stars like Kim Kardashian have been loving PVC and latex everything for years. However, as more famous women get on board and embrace this look, we've been convinced to give these bottoms a try. See how the stars style PVC pants, ahead, then shop similar options if you're looking to punch up your socially distant wardrobe.
Kylie Jenner Wore a Pair of Orange PVC Pants
They're from LaQuan Smith's Spring 2021 collection, so while they do look holiday-friendly, she's really giving us a sneak peek at what's to come.
Shop Similar: Simon Miller W009 Faux Patent Leather Ankle Straight Leg Pants ($430; nordstrom.com)
Hailey Bieber Is Also a Fan of the Trend
In October, she wore a tight pair with a big-buckle belt while grabbing dinner with her husband.
Shop Similar: Commando Faux Patent Leather Leggings ($98; shopbop.com)
This Style Brings Us Back to the Early '00s
For some reason, all those patent leather remind us of Lizzie McGuire, but they were truly a staple in every pop star's stage wardrobe in the late '90s and early '00s.
Rebel Wilson Even Wore Similar Shiny Bottoms
Lizzie McGuire cosplay for a day of outdoor activities? We're into it.
Shop Similar: Spanx High Waist Moto Leggings ($110; nordstrom.com)
Kim Kardashian Is Possibly a Lifelong Fan
We need to give credit where credit is due. She's been wearing these babies for years, and continues to do so now they're trending.
Shop Similar: Commando Patent Leggings ($98; saksfifthavenue.com)
Dua Lipa Has Her Own Colorful Pair
She balanced out the bright pink with a black jacket and black slides.
Shop Similar: MSGM High-Waist Vinyl Trousers ($427; farfetch.com)
Even TikTok Stars Are Embracing This Look
Addison Rae's red PVC pants from October has us on the lookout. It's only a matter of time before Gen Z's fashion lovers follow her lead.
Shop Similar: ASOS DESIGN Mid-Rise '90's' Straight-Leg Jeans in Red Croc Vinyl ($60; asos.com)
They're Taking Over The Internet
Bebe Rexha proved they're great to dance in — and that they pair well with a bejeweled top! — when she showed off her moves alongside another well-known TikToker, Charli D’Amelio.
PVC Pants Are Super Sexy
While they look great with chunky sweaters and spice up simple button-downs, the true throwback way to style them is with a crop top, bralett, or bathing suit, like Elsa Hosk.
And, It Seems Like They're Here to Stay
PVC pants were also spotted on the set of the new Gossip Girl spin-off. Considering we're already taking fashion cues from this show, we'll follow Jordan Alexander's lead and give them a try before the 2021 premiere.
Shop Similar: H&M Faux Leather Pants ($60; hm.com)