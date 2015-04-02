Purple Satin

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 4:24 pm
Anne Hathaway, Dolce & Gabbana, The Look, celebrity trends, purple satin
pinterest
Purple Satin
Anne Hathaway in Dolce & Gabbana
L. Gallo/ WENN
Natalie Portman, Lanvin, The Look, celebrity trends, purple satin
pinterest
Purple Satin
Natalie Portman in Lanvin
Axelle Woussen/Bauer-Griffin
Fergie, Dolce & Gabbana, The Look, celebrity trends, purple satin
pinterest
Purple Satin
Fergie in Dolce & Gabbana
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jennifer Garner, Derek Lam, The Look, celebrity trends, purple satin
pinterest
Purple Satin
Jennifer Garner in Derek Lam
Bill Davila/Startraks
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 L. Gallo/ WENN

Purple Satin

Anne Hathaway in Dolce & Gabbana
Advertisement
2 of 4 Axelle Woussen/Bauer-Griffin

Purple Satin

Natalie Portman in Lanvin
3 of 4 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Purple Satin

Fergie in Dolce & Gabbana
Advertisement
4 of 4 Bill Davila/Startraks

Purple Satin

Jennifer Garner in Derek Lam

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!