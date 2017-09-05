The Slimming Top That Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Sep 05, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Remember those larger-than-life sleeves from the 80s? Well, that puffy look is making a huge comeback. I know you're probably thinking how is this possible. But this trend doesn't have those bad-'80s-prom vibes at all. Designers have found a way to make the puffy-sleeve actually look really flattering, and that's why you are about to see the modernized look everywhere this fall.

Instead of stuffing shoulders with boxy pads, designers are gathering a few extra inches of material, which adds a dramatic yet elegant effect to sleeves. Sometimes the volume peaks around the shoulders, and other times the puffy detail is highlighted around the wrist area. Either way, the modernized sleeves are super chic, and they instantly create an illusion that makes arms look slimmer.

The flattering detail is featured on so many items this season, from leather jackets to button-down T-shirts. That's why we're making it our new, favorite way to stay warm this fall. You can give the look a try, too by shopping the puff-sleeve tops that we love below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Puff Sleeve Top

Topshop $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket

BP $79 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Set in Stone Top

Keepsake $160 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Puffed Sleeves Blouse

Mango $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Eve Pleated Crop Top

AQ/AQ $224 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Flutter Sleeve Top

Paris Sunday $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Pussy-bow ruffled stretch-silk blouse

Michael Michael Kors $225 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Puff Sleeve Sweater

Leith $59 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Michelle One-Shoulder Puff-Sleeve Blouse

Rejina Pyo $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Stripe Cotton Puff Sleeve Top

Marc Jacobs $175 SHOP NOW

