Protagonist Privé Is Here with Perfect '90s Slip Dressing

When it comes to slinky slip dressing, call on none other than Protagonist designer Georgia Lazzaro. What you’ll find looking at her earlier collections is a repertoire of ice blue and peony hued slips—all cut minimalistically with subtle twists, like rolled necklines and boxy silhouettes. It’s no wonder the brand’s bestsellers are its silk numbers.

Two pieces of good news for all ye slip dressing hopefuls: 1. Protagonist is launching Protagonist Privé, a small offshoot collection focusing solely on slip dressing and 2. The collection is readily available on the brand’s debut ecommerce site. The first lineup features four classic styles: a scoop neck dress, the classic V-neck dress, a camisole, and a matching skirt.

Shop the collection, starting from $325, below or at protagonist.com.

1 of 6 Courtesy of Protagonist

BLACK CAMISOLE AND SKIRT

Camisole, $325; protagonist.com. Skirt, $395; protagonist.com.

$540 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy of Protagonist

gold slip dress

$540 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy of Protagonist

GOLD CAMISOLE AND SKIRT

Camisole, $295; protagonist.com. Skirt, $350; protagonist.com.

4 of 6 Courtesy of Protagonist

RED SLIP DRESS

$540 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy of Protagonist

RED CAMISOLE AND SKIRT

Camisole, $325; protagonist.com. Skirt, $395; protagonist.com.

6 of 6 Courtesy of Protagonist

BLACK SLIP DRESS

$540 SHOP NOW

