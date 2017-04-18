5 Looks from Proenza Schouler's New Collection We All Want

Alexis Bennett
Once again, Proenza Schouler has released another collection that we're all dying to have in our closets. This time, it's the label's pre-fall 2017 pieces that everyone in the office is fighting over. The lineup includes perfect transitional-weather styles that were made for layering—like the scoop-neck crop tops and the structured blouses.

You'll also find beloved pleated skirts in the collection. The designers reworked the hemlines with extravagant asymmetric finishes. Oh, and no one does a cross-front dress like the Proenza Schouler team. (It's the silhouette that we look forward to seeing each season.) For this season, the brand mixed it up with solid-color designs trimmed with ruffles and striped variations finished with metallic beading. But the beauty of the collection is truly in the details. Take a closer look below at our favorites, and you'll see pants, belts, and handbags decked out with silver grommets.

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Fall Shopping Strategy

 

1 of 5 Ethan James Green

Asymmetrical Knit Top

2 of 5 Ethan James Green

Sleeveless Top

3 of 5 Ethan James Green

Cropped Wrap Top

4 of 5 Ethan James Green

Cuffed Pant

5 of 5 Ethan James Green

Wrap-Front Dress

