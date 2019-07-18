6 Fashion Essentials That Helped Priyanka Chopra Win the Summer

Image zoom Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

When Priyanka Chopra Jonas steps out, she doesn't wear just any old thing. Every outfit is perfectly put together thanks to access to amazing stylists and the best designers. If you follow her on Instagram, you've probably noticed her recent vacation outfit photos taken by her hubby, Nick Jonas. She's been giving us major style inspo all around the world, from Tuscany to Cannes.

But not everything Chopra Jonas wears is custom-made in an atelier. Every now and then, she sneaks in an affordable option — like her $68 Kendra Scott earrings. She's been known to give up-and-coming brands some exposure, too.

In honor of Chopra Jonas's 37th birthday, we're taking a closer look at her winning summer style and treating ourselves to some of her stylish finds.

The Perfect One-Piece Swimsuit

She looked like summertime goals while sipping a cocktail by the pool. The classic one-piece is from celeb-loved brand Montce.

Shop It: Montce Kim One-Piece in Cream Rib, $160 (originally $198); urbanoutfitters.com.

Khaki Shorts

Even while wearing a knee brace, Chopra Jonas knows how to slay. Here she did so with help from a stylish pair of khaki Diesel shorts.

Shop It: Diesel Khaki Bisa Pleated Shorts, sold out. T by Alexander Wang Henley, $125; shopbop.com. Poppy Lissiman Stevie Sunglasses, $105; poppylissman.com.

The Slip Dress

Just about every brand has its own version of the slip dress, but Silk Laundry's breezy styles come with a long list of celebrity fans, including Priyanka.

Shop It: Silk Laundry '90s Silk Slip Dress, $250; silklaundry.com. Kenzo International Fit Shield Sunglasses, $230; bloomingdales.com. By Far Libra Sandals, $365; net-a-porter.com.

The Cropped White Shirt

Priyanka gave a suit a summery, cool-girl twist by pairing it with a high-quality white cropped tee.

Shop It: 3X1 White Cropped Tee, $120; saks.com. Escada jacket and skirt, sold out. Dmy by Dmy Black Preston Sunglasses, $150; dmybydmy.com.

Affordable Statement Accessories

For date night, Chopra sparkled while in a gold look and equally as pretty Kendra Scott earrings and Le Specs sunglasses.

Shop It: Kendra Scott Easton Earrings, $68; nordstrom.com. Le Specs Body Bumpin Sunglasses, $59; nordstrom.com. Peter Pilotto Ruched Off-Shoulder Metallic Gauze Mini Dress, $1,590; modaoperandi.com. Peter Pilotto Metallic Gauze Flared Pants, $1,175; modaoperandi.com. Rosantica x Peter Pilotto Dahlia Bag, $945; modaoperandi.com.

A Mini Bucket Bag

One of the biggest handbag trends is the tiny bucket bag. Priyanka chose a new-to-the-USA Adeam bag for a summer outing.

Shop It: Adeam Limelight Chain Bag, $850; bergdorfgoodman. Markarian Dietrich Ruffled Satin-Effect Maxi Dress, $2,450; modaoperandi.com. George Keburia Melissa Sunglasses, $250; georgekeburia.com. By Far Tanya Sandals ($385; net-a-porter.com).